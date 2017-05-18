May 24 Registration Deadline For June 1 Southeast Nebraska Entrepreneur Education Workshop at Peru State College

The Southeast Nebraska Entrepreneurship Educator Workshop is scheduled on Thursday, June 1. It will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Peru State College.

Teachers, counselors and administrators are invited to attend. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, May 24. There is no charge. The workshop includes lunch. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit the website, http://www.peru.edu/academics/E-ShipWorkshop.

