March Temperatures, Precipitation Were Both Below Average

March averaged 0.5 degrees below normal. The maximum was 70 degrees on March 15th and the minimum was 16 degrees on the 8th. There were 17 days with minimums at or below freezing, while the normal is 18.

Precipitation totaled 2.18” or 0.09” below normal. There were seven days with measurable precipitation, one less than normal. The daily maximum precipitation was 1.78” on March 26th. For the year there is a deficit of 0.57”.

