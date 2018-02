AN OFFICIAL RAISES Robert Liles’ right hand signifying the Bulldog would receive the 5th place medal—the result of a medical forfeit by Zachary Wioskowski from Adams Central who had earlier edged Liles 3-2 in the Quarterfinals.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/