Johnson-Brock Places 10th at Class B State Journalism; Three Medalists
Fri, 05/05/2017 - 9:23am News Staff
By Dillon Williamson
Monday, April 24, Johnson-Brock High School journalists were recognized for their efforts at the Nebraska School Activities Association competition held at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
They worked all year, pouring their brains into Google Docs, converting to word documents and struggling to come up with the right wording.
In March, the students and their teacher, Karen Wolken, gathered their best work to submit for preliminary judging. Two weeks ago, the finalists were published. These students advanced to the day-long competition against the best high school journalists in the state.
