Johnson-Brock Celebrating Homecoming; Week Finishes With Friday, Sept. 29 Coronation

A week of Homecoming festivities continues at Johnson- Brock High School.

The Eagles play the Lourdes Central Catholic Knights Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. Coronation of the royalty follows the football game. Game day is being designated as Red and White Day.

Thursday, Sept. 28 theme will be Throw Back Thursday. The Johnson-Brock Education Association is sponsoring a hot dog feed, bonfire and pep rally that night. It will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the school cafeteria and on village property.

Earlier activities Sept. 29 start with a 4:30 p.m. Homecoming parade down Main Street. From 5 to 7 p.m. the Johnson-Brock Athletic Club is sponsoring a cookout on the school lawn. The $5 meal include a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or polish dog with chips, dessert and beverage. An extra sandwich costs $2.50.

