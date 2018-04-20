Jeff Harvey Named Nebraska PBL Businessperson of Year

Kearney, Nebraska – Jeff Harvey was recognized as Businessperson of the Year at the 2017-2018 Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) State Leadership Conference. He was nominated for the award by the Peru State College PBL Chapter.

Harvey writes, “I am honored to receive this award and proud to represent Good Samaritan Society–Auburn.”

“Thank you to Peru State’s Phi Beta Lambda for nominating me! We are very fortunate to have Peru State College in Southeast Nebraska. They are a partner, supporting many different organizations, and are leading the way in providing education and personal development for their students.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/