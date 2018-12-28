Hemmingsen Funeral Home Supports Downloading Vital ICE App In Case of Emergency

Hemmingsen Funeral Home is starting an opportunity to assist first responders in helping to save lives.

You may download the Vital In Case of Emergency (ICE) app on your smart phone from either the Apple App Store or Google Play. Enter the code#3631. Please complete the requested information. It will prepare you in the event of an emergency. It only takes a few minutes. The app will be available to anyone regardless of age.

