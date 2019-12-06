GSS Home Care of SE Nebraska Named to Top 500 of 2019 ABILITY HomeCare Elite

Good Samaritan Society Home Care of Southeast Nebraska announced that it has been named to the Top 500 of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare; and sponsored by Decision-Health, part of the H3.Group.

“We’re pleased to recognize GSS Home Care of SE NE for exemplifying best practice in patient care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network. “GSS Home Care of SE NE’s home health professionals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to care quality and the patient experience.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/