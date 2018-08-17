FAST Global Solutions Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Auburn Plant from Ariens Company

Glenwood, Minn., August 14, 2018: FAST Global Solutions, Inc. (“FAST”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) pursuant to which FAST proposes to acquire the Ariens Company’s Auburn manufacturing plant in Auburn, NE. Following the completion of the proposed transaction, which is anticipated to occur in mid-September 2018, FAST will begin operating the facility to increase capacity for its airline ground support equipment and materials handling conveyor sales divisions.

