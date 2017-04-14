Eligible Auburn Voters Will Receive Their Ballots Soon for May 9 Extra Half-Cent All- Mail Sales and Use Tax Special Election

The City of Auburn will hold a special All-Mail Sales & Use Tax Election on Tuesday, May 9. Currently, the City collects a one cent sales and use tax.

The proposal raises the local sales tax amount to be collected to 1.5 cents with the money to go towards the construction and operation of a community center/sports facility, and other lawful uses.

