Eleven Begin Nemaha County Leadership 2017-2018 Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 10, there were 11 individuals beginning the 2017-2018 Nemaha County Leadership Class.

They are: Jamie Aue with Peggy Kuser certified public accountant; Bryan Behrends with Zapus Consulting, LLC; Emily Behrends with Behrends & Co, LLC; Shawn Carfield and Andy Carman both with Ariens Company; Dawn Friesel of Nemaha County Hospital; Erin Goering of Dairy Sweet; Liz Huls of Auburn Agency Crop Insurance; Rebecca Johnson of the Nemaha County Herald; Brandon Ruediger of Nemaha County Emergency Management and Nemaha County District Court and Amber Ryan with Good Samaritan Home Health Care of Southeast Nebraska.

The initial session focused on introduction and history. Subsequent monthly focuses will be: education in September; business, industry and economic development in October; health care in November; agriculture in December; local government in January; energy in February; state government in March and tourism in April.

