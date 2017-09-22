Electrical Distribution System Upgrade Tabled by Auburn BPW at Sept. 14 Mtg.

Thursday, Sept. 14, the Auburn Board of Public Works tabled a proposal to upgrade its electric system and power plant.

The action followed discussing it with Garrett Klein of Olsson Associates.

The delay is based on needing additional information including how to finance the work. Board members thought it would be a good project but also need more time to consider it.

The proposal includes voltage conversion, line rebuilds as well as an improved substation. Anticipated cost is $3.5 million over three years.

The board may consider extending the project’s time frame. David Hunter, general manager, noted the utility will gain some efficiencies with higher voltage conversion. The project will be mainly focused in the central part of Auburn, with the most intensive work in the downtown area. Chuck Knipe, board chair, said Hunter is thinking for the future as well as efficiencies.

