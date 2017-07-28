District Court Judge William Zastera to Retire Oct. 1, 2017

Judge of the District Court, 2nd Judicial District, William B. Zastera, is retiring effective October 1, 2017, after more than 26 years of service on the county and district court benches in Papillion and the surrounding area.

In his resignation letter to the Governor, Judge Zastera noted, “It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of the State of Nebraska for the last 26 years as both a County and District Judge.” He continued, “It has also been my pleasure of serving with what I consider to be the finest judiciary on both the County and District Court benches.”

