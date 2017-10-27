Description of Symbols on Brownville Heritage Tree

Fifteen aspects of Brownville history are commemorated on the Heritage Tree in Boettner Park.

Apple Tree: The top of the tree represents fruit raised by early settlers. The village’s heritage began with Native Americans living in what became Nebraska territory. Richard Brown, founder, arrived in 1854. A community was established near the Missouri River. The loess soil was excellent for growing trees, fruit and grain.

The following adorn the branches from top to bottom, alternating left to right.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/