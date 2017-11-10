Crystal Speckmann Niehoff Speaks at Nov. 13 Johnson- Brock Veterans Day Convo

Johnson-Brock Public Schools students and staff will salute veterans and their families Monday, Nov. 13.

Crystal Speckmann Niehoff is the guest speaker at the school’s Veterans Day convocation. It runs from 10 to 11 a.m. at the new gymnasium. Niehoff is a graduate of Johnson-Brock High School and a retired U.S. Marine officer. The public is invited to attend.

Other Area Observances

Auburn High School: Friday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the high school gymnasium. Speaker is Louie Ligouri, Nemaha County attorney. Dick Stich, commander of American Legion Post 23 recognizes veterans in attendance.

The high school choir and band performs.

