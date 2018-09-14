CRA Seeks Getting Ariens Property Designated Blighted & Substandard; Will Assist FAST Global Solutions Co.

The two most recent editions of the Nemaha County Herald included a legal notice advising that the Planning Commission of the City of Auburn will hold a Sept. 18 public hearing at Auburn City Hall about the current Ariens property. Purpose of the hearing — which begins at 7 p.m. that Tuesday — is:

To consider an updated Blighted and Substandard Determination study and to determine whether an area in the City of Auburn is blighted and substandard and in need of redevelopment as defined in the Nebraska Community Development Law, Nebraska Revised Statutes, and to make a recommendation to the Auburn City Council; and

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/