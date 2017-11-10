County Board Authorizes Advertising For Part-Time Veterans Service Officer

Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Nemaha County Commissioners authorized County Clerk Joyce Oakley to advertise for a part-time veterans service officer.

Applications are to be submitted to the Veterans Service Office, Suite 103 in the courthouse basement by Friday, Dec. 1. The Veterans Service Board will interview and evaluate applicants. Board members are: Marty Hayes, Rick Moore, Ray North, Janet Olsen and Robert Sherman. State statute lists minimum requirements as having a high school education or equivalent and living in Nebraska at least one year. Moore and Sherman met with the county board.

Earlier this year, Bill Hessler agreed to serve in the position through the end of 2017. He has worked in the veterans service office since November 2015. Hessler told the commissioners he is not immediately leaving the area. He said he is willing to help out as needed in the foreseeable future. Hessler also updated the veterans service officer job description.

