Composting Towers Addition to Auburn Schools Greenhouse/Outreach Center from SARE Grant

Auburn FFA Auburn FFA received composting towers for the Auburn Public Schools Greenhouse/Outreach Center. The structures were obtained from a grant from Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE). SARE focuses on advanced innovations in sustainable agriculture.

These towers can grow a wide variety of plants. They use soil and composting rather than soil alternates. The structures have taught students how other means of fertilization such as worms can be used to provide nutrients to plants. They also show that you can sustain plant life in less space than a conventional garden setup. It has also been able to allow students to raise plants responsibily while understanding the importance of nutrients for plants. The composting towers are currently being managed by senior Jacob Koch to conduct an experiment. In his research, he is determining the best compost type and worm to maximize plant production. Items grown in these towers include different types of herbs as well as varying species of lettuce. Koch has also been able to teach seventh grade science students about the alternatives to standard farming. In the future, the chapter plans to continue using the towers as a teaching tool for the younger students. Along with being able to grow plants, the structures have allowed students the chance to raise worms and determine their importance in composting. It has also allowed the chapter to practice sustainable farming while learning how to feed a increasing population on a shrinking space. The composting towers have been a great addition to Auburn FFA’s horticulture program.

