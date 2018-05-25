Commissioners Accept Generator Bid for LEB

A $26,720 bid for a generator at the law enforcement building was accepted Wednesday, May 16 by the Nemaha County Commissioners.

The Power Generation bid from Cummins Sales and Service of Omaha was the lowest of two bids obtained. It will be a 60 hertz-70 kilowatt natural gas unit with a transfer switch. The second bid was $33,230 from Nebraska Machinery Company for an 80 kilowatt Caterpillar natural gas generator. Preceding action, the bids were submitted to Sheriff Brent Lottman for review. Marvin Bohling, board chair, said Lottman was acceptable with either unit.

Biennial Bridge Inspections

A $7,938 bridge inspection contract from Mainelli Wagner & Associates was allowed. It works out to $126 per bridge. There will be 63 county bridges of more than 20 foot inspected. It does not include tress or critical fracture structures. The inspection is conducted every other year.

