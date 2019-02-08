Cody’s U-Save Pharmacy Purchases Customer Files of Closed Shopko Pharmacy

Friday, Feb. 1 was the final day of operation for the Shopko Pharmacy. Effective late that afternoon, the pharmacy’s customer files were turned over to new owner Cody Kuszak of Cody’s U-Save Pharmacy.

Shopko, owned by Sun Capital Partners, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 16th in the U.S. Bankruptcy court in Nebraska. As part of the company’s restructuring plans, it is closing 105 of its stores; however, the Auburn Shopko Hometown store was not included on that list and remains open.

Shopko sold its remaining pharmacies through a court-supervised auction process. In addition, Shopko planned to notify pharmacy customers through the US Mail when a pharmacy would be or had closed, and to where their prescription files have been transferred.

Kuszak told the Nemaha County Herald Saturday that he had been trying to complete the purchase of Shopko Pharmacy’s customer files for about one month, but just recently received word that his offer had been accepted.

