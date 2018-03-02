Coach Cole Offers Comments About Bulldog Girls Trip To State Basketball Tourney in Lincoln

Coach Grant Cole offered the following comments as his girls team finished preparations for State Tournament play, “The girls played really good basketball throughout our district championship run. We set the tone defensively in all three games and that is always a key to our success. Offensively, we had a good combination of perimeter shooting and post play inside.

“I’m really happy for the girls to be able to experience a district championship and state tournament appearance. They have put in a lot of hard work and have come together as a team. They deserve all the success they have achieved because they are a special group. I’m so proud of all of them.

