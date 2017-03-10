Climatological Winter Warmer and Drier Than Normal in Southeast Nebraska

The climatological winter average 3.9° above normal in Nemaha County. The maximum was 76 degrees recorded on February 14, while the minimum was the -16 on December 18. There were 22 days with daily maximums at or below freezing, compared to the normal of 29. There were 81 days with the minimums at or below freezing, one less than normal. There were seven days with sub zero daily minimums, while normal is ten.

Precipitation totaled 2.41 inches which is .58 inches below normal. There were 14 days with measurable precipitation during the period, seven less than normal. The maximum daily precipitation was 0.60 hundreds on January 16. Snowfall for the period totaled 5.9 inches, or 15.7 inches below normal. There were only 11 days with one or more inches of snow on the ground, while normal is 37 days. The maximum daily snowfall was 1.8 inches on January 5. The maximum depth recorded was 3 inches on January 6.

