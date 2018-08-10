Classes at Johnson-Brock Public Schools Begin August 16 with 1:45 p.m. Dismissal

Students at Johnson-Brock Public Schools return to the classroom Thursday, Aug. 16 to start the 2018-2019 school year.

First day dismissal will be at 1:45 p.m. The normal school day is from 8:05 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Breakfast is served daily at 7:45 a.m. Open house will be Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch costs are increasing over last year. Elementary breakfast is $2; secondary breakfast $2.30 and adult breakfast $3.50.

The prices increased by 10, 15 and 40 cents, respectively. Elementary lunch will be $2.80; secondary lunch $3 and adult lunch $3.75. The increases were 15, 10 and 10 cents, respectively. Milk will be 50 cents.

Anticipated pre-kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment is 338 students, compared to 348 at the start of last year.

