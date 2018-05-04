Calvert Kindergarteners, Third Graders Celebrate Arbor Day

Nemaha County residents joined other Nebraskans in celebrating Arbor Day the final week of April.

Kindergarten

Calvert Elementary School kindergarteners got an early start on festivities Thursday afternoon, April 26. Harry Bridgmon of the Auburn Tree Board and Denise Eggers, deputy city clerk gave a short presentation on the value of trees.

Coloring contest winners were announced. They were, with their respective teacher: Caitlyn Muir, Krissy Larson; Destany Stoddard, Breann Wills; Madeline Vinson, Christy Riggins and Triniti Swaink, Cari Thomas. They received their work framed as well as the book It Starts With a Seed. The volume by Laura Knowles tells how a tree grows.

All kindergarteners were given a green participation ribbon, a Tree City pencil and a Plant Trees magnet.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/