Bulldog Cheerleaders Top Class C-1 Non- Tumbling Division at State Championship

For the 10th consecutive year, the Auburn Bulldog cheerleaders have achieved success at state competition.

The squad captured the Class C-1 non-tumbling division championship Friday morning, Feb. 16. It won the title at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island.

Auburn earned 85 points defeating Cozad by 3.5 points. Cozad had been the C-1 winner the previous three years. Taking third place was Gothenburg with 80.67 points.

Sponsor Joellen Hamann’s Thoughts

“After a devastating loss last year, this squad worked harder than any previous squad to chase the dream of state champs again. I am so proud of their work ethic, determination, and for everything they dedicate to me and to the cheerleading program. Auburn has so many things to be proud of academically and athletically. Through various other extracurricular activities this is one more thing to hold our head high about at Auburn Public Schools. These girls left everything they had out on the mat, and I have never been more proud to coach a squad.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/