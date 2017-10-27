Brownville Heritage Tree Dedication

By David Swanson

The efforts of a number of individuals made the Brownville Heritage Tree possible. Contributors and builders were recognized Saturday morning, Oct. 14 at the Brownville Village Hall. The dedication ceremony was moved inside because of rain. There was a large attendance.

“It’s good to have you here on this wet day. We had to change everything. I appreciate Steve Woerth working hard on the Gran Fondo (Steamboat Trace Trail race). Thanks for trying. Maybe another time,” Bob Chitwood, Brownville Historical Society (BHS) president remarked in opening the program. Woerth, BHS director, noted the decision to cancel the bicycle race because of lightning and rain was made at 5 a.m.

“We’ll do our best to make it an entertaining day for you,” Chitwood continued. Other events cancelled included train rides, bratwurst and hot dogs at Boettner Park and the buffalo chip contest.

Marty Hayes, Brownville Village Board chair, commended BHS on accomplishing the Heritage Tree to celebrate Nebraska’s 150 years of statehood.

“We’re glad to celebrate with BHS in its mission and results,” Hayes noted. Chitwood said the project originated with conceiving a project to present to the community for the Cornhusker State’s Sesquicentennial. The 35-foot tall tree is modeled after Stammbaums found in southern Germany.

