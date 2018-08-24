BPW Presents Two First Responder Kits to Auburn Recreation Complexplayers

Two First Responder kits have been donated to the Auburn Recreational Complex by the Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW).

BPW was recently awarded a safety grant from the League Association of Risk Management (LARM) to purchase the kits. LARM is an insurance pool that provides insurance for 166 government entities across Nebraska. For more information go to www.larmpool.org

