BPW Presents Two First Responder Kits to Auburn Recreation Complexplayers

Fri, 08/24/2018 - 5:00am

Two First Responder kits have been donated to the Auburn Recreational Complex by the Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW).

BPW was recently awarded a safety grant from the League Association of Risk Management (LARM) to purchase the kits. LARM is an insurance pool that provides insurance for 166 government entities across Nebraska. For more information go to www.larmpool.org

 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/

Nemaha County Herald

PO Box 250
Auburn, NE 68305
PH: (402) 274-3185
FAX: (402) 274-3273