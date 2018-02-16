Bill Hunter Named to Fill Peru City Council Vacancy After Mark Mathews’ Death

Monday night, Feb. 12, Peru Mayor Darrin Reeves appointed Bill Hunter to the Peru City Council. Hunter will be representing the city’s East Ward.

Hunter will be serving the remainder of the term of Mark Mathews, who died in late December. The term runs through December 2020. Cindy Moran, Peru city clerk, said Hunter was the only applicant for the position.

