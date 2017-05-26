Bill Hessler To Give Address at May 29 Auburn Memorial Day Observance

Fri, 05/26/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Monday, May 29 will be a time to remember those giving the ultimate sacrifice to protect American freedoms.

That morning, Bill Hessler will speak at the 10 a.m. Auburn Memorial Day observance. It will be at the Nemaha County Veterans Memorial at the entrance to Legion Memorial Park. In the event of bad weather, the service will be relocated to City Hall.

 

