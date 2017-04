MONDAY, MARCH 6, Auburn’s seventh grade Quiz Bowl team won the East Central Nebraska Conference tournament. From left are Erin Hulsebus, Kylie Stukenholtz, Dakoda Oden, Lucas Lunzmann and Coach Klark Knipe. Twelve teams competed in the event held at Conestoga High School.

