Auburn Rescue Squad, Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department Presented Auto-Injectors to Use in Emergency Treatment of Opioid Overdose

Nemaha County emergency management services (EMS) have received equipment to assist in the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

Monday, Nov. 20, the Auburn Rescue Squad and Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department received pre-filled, single-use hand-held auto injectors. They were presented by CHI Health St. Mary’s in Nebraska City. The hospital received 200 injection devices of naloxone. The drug is used in the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. In addition to Nemaha County, the devices were presented to trained first responders in Johnson, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties. The product has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.