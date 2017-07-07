Auburn Post Office Announces Change in Hours of Operation

The Auburn Post Office will close from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily for lunch, effective July 24.

“And for retail considerations both behind the counter and out front, we’re going to open up earlier by a half hour and close a half hour later, giving more people an opportunity to make it in here,” said Auburn’s acting Postmaster Will Andrew.

The post office’s new operational hours will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

