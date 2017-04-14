Auburn City Recreation Numbers Made Available

Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:30am News Staff

City Recreation Program Details 2016-2017 Basketball:

120-plus children in grades 3-8 (over 15 teams).

Teams try to hold practices twice a week.

Hosted two boys tournaments involving a total of 62 teams.

Five girls home games (run like tournaments and bring more than one other team to town).

Volleyball:

5th and 6th graders (2017 season will include grades 3-6).

 

