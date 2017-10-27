Auburn City Council Impressed with Art Club’s Mural; Okays New Keno Contractor Agreement

By Darrell Wellman

Auburn City Council addressed a light agenda during the Oct. 9 meeting. Auburn High School art teacher Pam Pfeiffer was recognized for the Nebraska Sesquicentennial banner prepared by the Auburn Public Schools Art Club. Mayor Scott Kudrna and others commended Pfeiffer and the students involved with the project.

The council approved a resolution entering into a Keno Contractor Agreement with Craig Lake of CBlake, LLC, as the new keno contractor for the City of Auburn. Todd Zeilinger of Zeilinger Keno, Inc., previously notified the city of his termination of service as keno contractor after having served in that capacity for over five years. Keno is currently conducted at American Legion Post #23 in Auburn with a satellite operation at Bowldog Alley.

The division of keno operation proceeds is as follows:

Payout is based on a 76 percent payout.

Two percent of the gross goes to the Nebraska Tax Commissioner, paid by the keno contractor.

Eight percent of the gross is paid by the keno contractor to the City of Auburn.

The keno contractor’s total receipt shall be limited to 14 percent of the gross which shall include a one-quarter percent federal excise tax.

