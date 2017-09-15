AHS Homecoming 2017 Kicks Off With Sept. 17 Community Pep Rally

Cage The Tigers is the theme for 2017 Homecoming festivities at Auburn High School.

“We are wanting a big win on Homecoming and since we play Falls City, we thought this was appropriate,” said Kandi Rohrs, sponsor of the school’s junior class and Student Advisory Board.

The week will kick off Sunday, Sept. 17 with the community pep rally at the Central Office football field. The powder puff football game with seniors vs. juniors will begin at 6 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs are being served. The food is sponsored by the Auburn Sports Boosters and the Auburn Volunteer Fire Department. The pep rally is to start at 7 p.m. It will include the Bulldog band, cheerleaders and Homecoming court. A bonfire follows.

