2019 Weather Averaged 1.8 Degrees Below Normal; Precip 6.3 Inches Above Yearly Average

2019 averaged -1.8 degrees below normal. The maximum was 95 on July 17th and 18th. The minimum was -16 on January 30th. There were only 23 days of 90 degree weather this past year, normal is 38. There were 54 daily maximums at or below the freezing mark, 21 more than normal.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/