2018-2019 Purchase Orders Approved By APS Board of Education on May 14

The Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education approved 2018-2019 purchase orders totalling $107,642.74 Monday, May 14.

It represents a 42 percent increase over 2017-2018 orders of $75,785.19. However, next year’s orders remain below historical normals, said Ryan Jones, board president. Totals were $139,699.58 in 2016-2017; $155,458.58 in 2015- 2016 and $122,011.85 in 2014-2015.

Stephen Kennedy, board member, stated some acquisitions had to be delayed after the district had a drastic reduction in state aid. Beth Kernes-Krause, board member, said more increases will be needed in the coming years. The district remains behind on purchases. She added it was not just luxuries APS gave up because of the state aid reduction.

