There’s Still Time to Register for Bobcat Softball Hitting Camp
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
If softball players in the southeast Nebraska area want to pick up their bats and get a little practice, there is still time to register for the Peru State softball spring hitting camp. The “Sunday Hitting Camp” starts on Sunday, January 15, and will run for six consecutive weeks. Participants will have the opportunity to hit with instruction from the Bobcat coaches and players for two hours.
