City of Auburn Honors Amie Karpinski on Saving Her Father’s Life from 2014 Fire
By David Swanson Amie Karpinski was recognized Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, for saving the life of her father, Frank, of Stella in September 2014. Mayor Scott Kudrna presented a proclamation on behalf of the City of Auburn at City Hall....
Bulldog Speech Wins Logan View Invite
Saturday, Jan. 28, the Auburn Bulldog speech team scored 302 points in winning the Logan View Speech Invitational. Coach Diana Eickhoff recalled the speakers had to be at Auburn High School at 4:30 a.m. to arrive at Hooper for 7 a.m....
Coach Jim Weeks Comments on AHS Boys Team’s Games Played Last Week
The Auburn High School varsity boys basketball team dropped two games last week. The Bulldogs lost to visiting Louisville 69-53 on Jan. 24 and fell at Southern 58-48 on Jan. 26. The team’s record fell to 10-7 entering ECNC Tournament play. Coach...
Bulldog Girls Lose to Louisville 59-40, Defeat Hosted Southern Raiders 48-40
The Bulldog varsity girls basketball team split last week games. Auburn lost to 15-1 Louisville 59-40 on Jan. 24 but came back to beat 7-10 Southern by a score of 48-40 on Jan. 26. Scoring by Quarters: Louisville 15-20-17-7--59 Auburn High 9-12-...
City of Auburn’s 2016 Building Permit Totals Mostly Lower Than Years Past
The City of Auburn issued a lower than normal number of building permits during 2016 when compared to the past quarter century. The permits’ estimated worth is also less than most years in that same period. Last year there were 93 permits with an...
Phil Shaw, New BPW Board Member, Believes in Giving Back to Community
Everyone should give their time and invest in the community where they live, said Phil Shaw, new member of the Auburn Board of Public Works. “I wasn’t aggressively seeking the position. Mayor Scott Kudrna asked me about it. He wanted somebody who...
By David Swanson
Nonprofit Board Boot Camp Coming to Auburn Feb. 8th
Lady Eagles Edge Sterling 28-25 to Advance in Jan. 30 Pioneer Tournament Play
Scott Eric Koch
1973-2017
Nemaha County Herald
PO Box 250
Auburn, NE 68305
PH: (402) 274-3185
FAX: (402) 274-3273
