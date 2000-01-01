News
Another Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) municipality is being converted to light emitting diodes (LED) street lighting.
By David Swanson
There were no injuries reported early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in a collision which occurred on Highway 136 one mile west of Brownville and 50 feet east of 647 Avenue.
Sports
In the recent announcement of the Omaha World-Herald’s All-Nebraska Small College teams, the honorable mention lists were inadvertently left out of the article.
After trailing by as many as 13 late in the contest, a valiant rally by the Peru State men’s basketball team fell short as the Bobcats fell 82-79 at Central Methodist (Mo.) on Jan. 9.
Obituaries
Lloyd F. Vrtiska was born on Oct. 12, 1926 to Rudolph and Ida (Foale) Vrtiska on the family farmstead north of Table Rock, Nebraska.
Edna Mae (Findlay) Waniska, 88, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born December 6, 1928 on a farm near Stella, Nebraska to John and Edna (Branek) Findlay.
