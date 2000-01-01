News

Auburn BPW Approves Switching Johnson Street Lighting to LED

Another Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) municipality is being converted to light emitting diodes (LED) street lighting.
 

Auburn Design Shop New Name of Auburn Sport Shop; Sunshine Taylor Assumes Ownership on Jan. 12th

By David Swanson

BPW Power Line Pole Near Brownville Incurs Damage In Early Morning Crash

There were no injuries reported early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in a collision which occurred on Highway 136 one mile west of Brownville and 50 feet east of 647 Avenue.
 

Sports

Four Bobcat Football Players Earn Omaha World-Herald All-NAIA Honorable Mention

In the recent announcement of the Omaha World-Herald’s All-Nebraska Small College teams, the honorable mention lists were inadvertently left out of the article.
 

Bulldog Wrestlers Runners-up in Auburn Invitational

Peru State Men’s Basketball Drops Another Close Contest 82-79 to CMU

After trailing by as many as 13 late in the contest, a valiant rally by the Peru State men’s basketball team fell short as the Bobcats fell 82-79 at Central Methodist (Mo.) on Jan. 9.

Obituaries

LLOYD F. VRTISKA

Lloyd F. Vrtiska was born on Oct. 12, 1926 to Rudolph and Ida (Foale) Vrtiska on the family farmstead north of Table Rock, Nebraska.

JAMES A. RAMSEY

EDNA MAE WANISKA 1928-2016

Edna Mae (Findlay) Waniska, 88, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born December 6, 1928 on a farm near Stella, Nebraska to John and Edna (Branek) Findlay.

