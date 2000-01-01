News

City of Auburn’s 2016 Building Permit Totals Mostly Lower Than Years Past

The City of Auburn issued a lower than normal number of building permits during 2016 when compared to the past quarter century.

By Darrell Wellman

Phil Shaw, New BPW Board Member, Believes in Giving Back to Community

Everyone should give their time and invest in the community where they live, said Phil Shaw, new member of the Auburn Board of Public Works.

By David Swanson

Sen. Fischer Comments on Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released a statement Friday afternoon, Jan. 20. It followed the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

By Darrell Wellman

Sports

Coach Oliver Comments About Wrestlers’ Recent Efforts

The Bulldogs battled the flu and seven other teams at the Auburn Invite on Jan. 10.

Bulldog Boys Fall to Lourdes Central Catholic Knights 52-31

The Auburn High School Varsity boys basketball team lost 52-31 to Nebraska City Lourdes on January 19th.

Bulldog Girls Lose at Lourdes Central Catholic; Crush JCC

The Auburn Bulldogs girls’ basketball team split games Thursday and Friday night, Jan. 19 and 20. Auburn took a 14-2 record into its Tuesday, Jan. 24, home contest with Louisville.

Obituaries

Scott Eric Koch

1973-2017

 

CLARENCE A. JOHNSON

1942-2017

 

Clarence A. Johnson, 74, of Lincoln, passed away January 12, 2017.

Vera Lucille Gardner Duerfeldt

1915-2017

