News
The City of Auburn issued a lower than normal number of building permits during 2016 when compared to the past quarter century.
By Darrell Wellman
Everyone should give their time and invest in the community where they live, said Phil Shaw, new member of the Auburn Board of Public Works.
By David Swanson
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released a statement Friday afternoon, Jan. 20. It followed the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States.
By Darrell Wellman
Sports
The Bulldogs battled the flu and seven other teams at the Auburn Invite on Jan. 10.
The Auburn High School Varsity boys basketball team lost 52-31 to Nebraska City Lourdes on January 19th.
The Auburn Bulldogs girls’ basketball team split games Thursday and Friday night, Jan. 19 and 20. Auburn took a 14-2 record into its Tuesday, Jan. 24, home contest with Louisville.
Obituaries
1973-2017
1942-2017
Clarence A. Johnson, 74, of Lincoln, passed away January 12, 2017.
1915-2017
Nemaha County Herald
PO Box 250
Auburn, NE 68305
PH: (402) 274-3185
FAX: (402) 274-3273