News
When the Auburn Bulldog baseball team begins its second year in March, a new scoreboard will be in place at Tushla Field. Tuesday, Dec. 13, a new scoreboard was installed at the diamond.
By By David Swanson
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $2,800,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to eight Nebraska communities to complete Phase II (implementation)
Three American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled during the first half of January. Donation opportunities within 25 miles of Auburn will be: Thursday, Jan.
Sports
TRENTON FORD pinned Kaleb Dayhuff of Beatrice in 3:38 at 132 pounds.
wore Christmas sweaters as part of their uniform during the Dec. 22 home basketball games with Yutan. A number of students in the crowd were also wearing their holiday “finest”.
BAILY DARNELL makes the opening shot of the game against Yutan and went on to lead the team with 24 points and three steals.
Obituaries
Mildred Marie (Oldfield) Brown, 87, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Nebraska City, Nebraska was born on July 1, 1929, in Rulo, Nebraska to Franklin Paul and Audrey Meryl (Weaver) Oldfield.
Geneva (Jennie) Emma Mathilda (Stutheit) Collin was born on November 22, 1922 in Byron, Nebraska to Ernest H. and Gesena M. (Johnson) Stutheit.
Nemaha County Herald
PO Box 250
Auburn, NE 68305
PH: (402) 274-3185
FAX: (402) 274-3273