News

New Scoreboard Marks Start of Improvements at Tushla Field

When the Auburn Bulldog baseball team begins its second year in March, a new scoreboard will be in place at Tushla Field. Tuesday, Dec. 13, a new scoreboard was installed at the diamond.

David Swanson

$2.8 Million Has Been Awarded to Eight Communities for Downtown Revitalization; Brownville Included

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $2,800,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to eight Nebraska communities to complete Phase II (implementation)

Blood Drives Scheduled Within 25 Miles of Auburn on January 5th, 7th and 13th

Three American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled during the first half of January. Donation opportunities within 25 miles of Auburn will be: Thursday, Jan.

Sports

Bulldog Wrestlers Beat Waverly, Lose to Beatrice Prior to Break

TRENTON FORD pinned Kaleb Dayhuff of Beatrice in 3:38 at 132 pounds.

 

THE BULLDOG CHEERLEADERS

wore Christmas sweaters as part of their uniform during the Dec. 22 home basketball games with Yutan. A number of students in the crowd were also wearing their holiday “finest”.

 

Bulldog Basketball Teams Beat Yutan Heading Into Break

BAILY DARNELL makes the opening shot of the game against Yutan and went on to lead the team with 24 points and three steals.

 

Obituaries

MILDRED M. (OLDFIELD) BROWN 1929-2016

Mildred Marie (Oldfield) Brown, 87, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Nebraska City, Nebraska was born on July 1, 1929, in Rulo, Nebraska to Franklin Paul and Audrey Meryl (Weaver) Oldfield.

GENEVA “JENNIE” COLLIN 1922-2016

Geneva (Jennie) Emma Mathilda (Stutheit) Collin was born on November 22, 1922 in Byron, Nebraska to Ernest H. and Gesena M. (Johnson) Stutheit.

VELMA M. (CASPERS) LOVELADY 1930-2016

