Bulldog Girls Capture Holiday Tourney Title by Beating Johnson County Central and Lourdes Central Catholic
The Auburn Bulldogs girls’ basketball team closed out 2016 by winning the Auburn Holiday Tournament. On Thursday, Dec. 29, Auburn crushed Johnson County Central (JCC), 73-30. Friday, Dec. 30, the Bulldog girls downed Lourdes Central Catholic, 51-42. The Auburn girls raised their season record to 7-1. Allie Binder, Sydney Golladay, Meg Rieschick and Ashley Teten were named to the girls All-Tournament Team. They were joined by Laura Box and Libby Fulton of Lourdes and Brooklyn Nordhues of Syracuse. Lourdes reached the championship game with a 50-40 win over Syracuse. Syracuse took third place in the tournament with a 67-30 rout of JCC.
