Zurek and McDonald Sign PSC Cross Country Letters of Intent

Bobcat women’s cross country head coach Katy Billings recently announced the signing of Peru State’s first two recruits for the 2017 season.

Julia Zurek (Louisville), a current Peru State student, and Annika McDonald (Tecumseh), a senior at Johnson County Central signed their letters of intent on Friday at the College.

Zurek, the daughter of Rick and Stacey Zurek, is currently undecided on her major, but is considering wildlife ecology. She is currently a freshman at Peru State and was on the Dean’s List following the first semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

