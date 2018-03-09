Westbrook’s Trey Lifts Peru State Men over William Penn

A last second shot by LJ Westbrook (Salem, Ore.) went through and the Bobcats upset the fourth-ranked William Penn (WPU) Statesmen on their home court Friday night. Peru State won 102-99 on March 2 and secured a spot in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Post-Season Championship on Monday night.

The ‘Cats headed to Lamoni, Iowa, to take on Graceland. The Yellowjackets pulled a minor upset as they defeated Central Methodist (Mo.) on the Eagles’ home court 62-51. With Peru State win, the Bobcats improved to 21-12 while William Penn fell to 27-4. The Bobcats have topped the Statesmen twice season – once at home and Friday night in Oskaloosa.