Two Wins Over Tecumseh, Defeat of Wilmar Electric/ Teckmeyer Open Magnolia Metal Juniors 2017 Season

The Magnolia Metal Auburn Juniors American Legion baseball team began its season with a doubleheader victory. Wednesday, May 24, the Juniors defeated Tecumseh 7-2 in the opener while capturing the nightcap 14-8 in five innings.

Tecumseh First Game

Magnolia Metal Juniors took the lead in the opening inning on a walk. The home team increased its lead in the second inning on a single by Brody Darnell before adding four in the third.

Darnell also had two RBI, scoring once, reaching base on a walk and stealing a base. Zach Dickerson also had two RBI, hitting a double, scoring a run while drawing a base on balls. Cole Fossenbarger had a single, two runs scored, two stolen bases and was twice hit by pitches. Austin Wheeldon had a single, a run scored, a steal and was hit by a pitch. Seth Zimmerman had the Juniors’ other hit and was hit by a pitch. Colton Chapin drove in one run. Caden Chapin and Liam Raison each crossed the plate once. Raison also walked once and had a sacrifice. Caden Chapin had a stolen base and a fielder’s choice. Branden Lavigne was twice hit by pitches.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/