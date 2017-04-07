Two Runner-up Placings for Drew Keller Bulldog Boys Third in Auburn Quadrangular

The Auburn High School boys track team members had a little easier time of it last Tuesday at the Auburn Quad, according to Coach Mark Oliver.

“Top finishers for Auburn were Drew Keller and Tristan Unruh. Keller ran two impressive races in the 800 and 1600 meters to finish second in each. Tristan Unruh cruised to a silver medal finish in the 200. Overall, our boys did a great job!” the coach said.

