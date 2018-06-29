Two Bobcat Golfers Are Named Scholar-Athletes

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Thursday that 156 women’s golf student-athletes have been named 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Women’s Golf Scholar-Athletes. Morningside (Iowa) leads the way with seven individuals on the list.

Peru State senior Hannah Baldacci (Norfolk) and junior Emily Whipple (Lincoln) were among the 156 honored. This was Baldacci’s second time being honored.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/