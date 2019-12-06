Trio of Three-Year Letter Winners Lead Lady Eagles Returnees

The 2019-2020 Johnson-Brock girls basketball team returns four starters and six letter winners from last year’s 15-9 team.

The Lady Eagles advanced to the district final for the second consecutive year. The team was champion of the Humboldt/ Table Rock-Steinauer (HTRS) Holiday Tournament while placing fourth in the Pioneer Conference tournament.

Jayse Koehler was the lone senior last season and moved on to play basketball for Southeast Community College-Beatrice.

