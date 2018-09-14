Travel to Concordia This Friday Night

The Auburn Bulldogs completed their third straight victory with a 35-7 win over the Milford Eagles last Friday night. Due to heavy rainfall on the days preceding the game, Auburn’s Homecoming game was moved to the Oak Bowl at Peru State College.

Milford started out the 2018 season with a 43-0 victory over Falls City, but fell to Adams Central 40-29 the next week.

The Bulldogs entered the Sept. 7 game with two shutout victories over Fairbury 35-0, and Fort Calhoun 45-0. After the two early wins, Auburn was ranked #10 by the Omaha World-Herald, and #7 by the Lincoln Journal-Star.

