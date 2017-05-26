Three Bulldog Runners/Hurdlers Competed in Wet State Track Meet

Three student/athletes represented Auburn High School at the 2017 NSAA State Class B Track & Field Championships. The Bulldogs actually had four qualifiers, but junior Meg Rieschick was scratched from the pole vault competition due to an injury sustained at the District Meet hosted earlier by Conestoga High School.

Junior Allie Binder scored all nine points for Auburn High which finished tied with Conestoga for 26th place. Binder’s best finish was a third placing in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:37.54. She placed sixth in the 1600 meter run in 5:23.80, less than two seconds out of fourth place.

