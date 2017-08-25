Successful Auburn Junior Golf Tourney Held

THE 2017 JUNIOR GOLF Tournament was held Saturday, August 5th at the Auburn Country Club with 53 participants who ranged in age of 6 to 18. The Junior Golf Tourney Committee expressed its appreciation to all of the generous community donors who made it possible for each golfer to receive a T-shirt, goody bag, lunch and prizes which were awarded. “We could not have made this event as successful as we did without the community’s support,” said Sherrie Cottrell with the Committee, who submitted this photograph.

