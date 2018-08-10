Squirrel Season Can Be a Great Introduction for New Hunters

Small game, particularly squirrel, is a great way to introduce youth or novices to hunting. Skills, equipment and licensing are more basic than other types of hunting.

“A hand-me-down .22 rifle or smaller gauge shotgun and almost any hardwood stand of trees can offer a successful endeavor for a new hunter,” Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Hunter Education Coordinator Jackson Ellis said.

Squirrel season – Aug. 1 through Jan. 31, 2019 – is the first of Nebraska’s fall hunting seasons. This leaves the hunting woods available to novices and their mentors.

